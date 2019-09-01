Good September morning, Red River Valley!
This month will start off comfortably cooler than most of August's days. Things will warm up this week, which is expected to be quiet and hot, just a few degrees above seasonal normals. A weak system of cooler air may enter the area midweek, but it's expected to shave only a few degrees for just a day or so.
Today will be mostly sunny with a high near 93. Heat index values should max out around 99 as northeast winds becoming southeast and bring that moist Gulf air into the region. Tonight will be mostly clear with a low around 72.
It's a beautiful Labor Day weekend. Make the most of it! Happy Sunday!
