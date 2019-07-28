Robyn B. Jackson, 61, of Paris, passed away Friday, July 26, 2019, at Heritage House of Paris where she had been a resident since the facility opened.
A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Cremation was under the care and direction of Bright-Holland Funeral Home.
Robyn, the daughter of Mary L. Irwin Jackson and Frank W. Jackson Jr., was born July 22, 1958, in Valdosta, Georgia.
She attended South Plains College in Lubbock and worked a number of years for Texas Instruments until her health failed. Robyn was a person of strong faith and a member of First Christian Church of Paris.
She never met a stranger and was the unofficial ambassador and greeter for all new residents at the nursing facilities where she lived. Robyn was a jigsaw puzzle enthusiast, having put together hundreds of puzzles. She always stayed active calling Bingo and participating in activities. She enjoyed watching the birds at the feeders just outside her window.
Her father preceded her in death.
Survivors include her mother, Mary L. Jackson of Paris, a brother, David W. Jackson and wife, Shari, of Lubbock; two sisters, Dee Jackson of Paris and Julie Stansbury and husband, Sammy, of Clarksville; nieces and nephews, Kendra Massey and husband, Brendan, of Lubbock, Tracey Varis and husband, Rob, of Lubbock, Courtney Raney of Paris, Tyler Raney and wife, Brittany, of Paris and Hunter Raney and wife, Kayla, of Paris, numerous great-nieces and great-nephews; and a plethora of friends including special friends, Bradley D. White, Ben Holland and the loving staff at Heritage House.
The family requests that memorials be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Society.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brightholland
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.