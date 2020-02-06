North Lamar High School librarian Debbie Basden is always thinking of ways to get her students to read, and she encourages them to try different books. With Valentine’s Day approaching, Basden has implemented another idea. She chose books off the library shelf, set them up on display in the library and called the incentive “Blind Date with a Book.”
Students are to choose one of the books that have been covered in brown butcher paper and decorated to tell something about the book. Hints include “If being pretty was a crime, you’d be on the most wanted list. Wanted! You, you, you….”, “You’re like a broken staircase. You make me go head over heels!!”, “When I saw you, I knew I was on the right track . . . because my heart was off and racing,” and “Did it hurt when you fell from heaven?”
After a student reads a book, they are asked to write a review for others. The review starts off, “As dates go: A) This one has my heart! or B) Kick this one to the curb!” Students can then recommend or not recommend the book based on their personal review. Names of students who read a book and complete a review go into a drawing for prizes. Basden said three lucky students will be drawn on Valentine’s Day.
