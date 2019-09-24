Fire and rescue

SEP. 23 to SEP. 24
Structure Fire, Alarm, Smoke
1:26 to 1:48 a.m., 729 23rd St. SE.
First Responder-Paris
12:24 to 12:43 p.m., 520 8th St. SE.
1:49 to 2:04 p.m., 3561 NE Loop 286.
2:16 to 2:27 p.m., 875 S. Collegiate Drive.
5:23 to 5:34 p.m., 2990 Pine Mill Road.
8:39 to 9:12 p.m., Clarksville St.
11:11 p.m. to 12 12 a.m., 501 9th St. SE.
3:44 to 3:52 a.m., 1120 36th St. NE.
Public Service
1:11 to 1:15 p.m., 3015 Pride Circle.
