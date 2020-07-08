Barbara Ann Smothers, 69, of Lancaster, Texas, passed away on June 11, 2020.
Funeral services are set for July 11, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. in Maxey Funeral Home Chapel. The Rev. Harold Dangerfield will serve as eulogist. Interment will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery under the direction of Maxey Funeral Home.
