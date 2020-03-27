Peoples Bank

Peoples Bank in Paris.

 Google Maps

Peoples Bank has temporarily limited its lobby and offices to bank personnel only as government and health care officials seek to limit the spread of COVID-19 through social distancing.

The bank’s drive-thru, night drops, and online and mobile banking products will remain available, as well as telephone communication with customer service representatives.

For information, call 903-783-3800 or visit PBParis.com.

Klark Byrd is the managing editor of The Paris News.

Managing Editor

Klark Byrd is the managing editor of The Paris News and the editor of Paris Life Magazine. He resides in Paris with his wife, Krystle, and their three children, Charlie, Annalise and Willow.

