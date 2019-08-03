The United Shotokan Association will host a karate demonstration at Anytime Fitness at noon Aug. 10.
The association is establishing a school in Paris, and karate lessons are taught at Anytime Fitness on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7 p.m. Classes are led by ShoDan Travis Dickson, who trains with instructor Sensei “Hanshi” Jerry Offutt of Benton, Arkansas.
All who are interested are encouraged to come watch and witness real karate, and begin a journey that can greatly develop one’s character and self-confidence, to help anyone become the best version of themselves, the association invitation states.
Visit www.unitedshotokan.com for more information about Sensei Offutt.
