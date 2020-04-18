Burrell Dean Kincaid, 81, of Paris, passed away at his home Friday, April 17, 2020. Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home will conduct graveside service at 11 a.m. Monday April 20, 2020, at Highland Cemetery in Deport with Bro. Billy Norris officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Sunday from 3 to 5 p.m. in accordance with the COVID 19 guidelines.
Burrell was born March 25, 1939, in Deport, a son of Emmitt Burrell and Virginia “Jenny” Francis Kincaid. He married Regina Bivens on Nov. 23, 1978, in Paris. He served his country in the Army in 1960-63 and National Guard from 1963 until 1972. Burrell retired from Campbell Soup after 32 years of service. He was a member of Southside Baptist Church.
Burrell was preceded in death by his parents; and sisters, Dorothy Nichols and Joan Flenniken.
He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Regina; children, Bobby Kincaid and wife, Deidre, of Paris, April Helms and husband, Steve, of Paris, Beverly Hall and husband, Don, of Chouteau, Oklahoma, and Amy Coleman and husband, Joey, of Deport; grandchildren, Daniel Kincaid, Brandon Helms, Kimberly Foster, Josh Helms, Kayla Barnett, Jeremy Helms and Montana, Emma, Madison and Payton Coleman; 14 great-grandchildren, with one on the way; brother, Jerry Kincaid of Deport; and a sister; Georgia Hoskins of Paris; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Daniel Kincaid, Brandon Helms, Josh Helms, Jeremy Helms, Bruce Conder and Billy Cavender.
