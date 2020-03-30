Lamar County residents are generally supporting the recommended social distancing measures from federal, state and local officials as they try to find a new normal during the Covid-19 pandemic, law enforcers say.
“We have encountered nothing but compliance and understanding from the citizens of Lamar County,” Sheriff Scott Cass said.
Paris Police Chief Bob Hundley said there has been almost no pushback on the measures.
“I am aware of a disturbance call in which a woman was having a coughing fit, nothing to do with the virus, and a neighbor told her she should get out of the front yard. This evolved into an argument in which we were called,” he said. “The call was taken care of without anyone going to jail. That’s about it.”
Though it hasn’t been an issue, Gov. Greg Abbott’s disaster declaration is enforceable under section 418.173 of the state’s governmental code. Though deputies have received very few calls about people grouping in more than 10, when they arrived they found it wasn’t an issue.
“Everyone understands we are all in this together,” Cass said.
A few things have tightened up in the county jail to help prevent the spread of Covid-19 there, Cass said.
“We have always been in compliance with jail standards. We always screen for colds and flus,” Cass said. “We’ve just heightened that.”
The extra steps include a list of questions provided by the state that ask about travel and medical screenings that is now conducted outside of the jail vestibule.
“We’ve stepped out of the vestibule area, and we screen them in the sally port,” Cass said.
The sheriff’s department is seeing a lot of support from the community right now, he said.
“We’ve been getting a lot of donations, and it’s been a blessing,” Cass said.
Recently someone gave law enforcement a lot of masks, which deputies have made a use of. The jail is also getting thoroughly cleaned each day.
“All of the cleaning of the jail is done many times throughout the day,” Cass said, “and everyone that comes into the jail (not just inmates) gets medically pre-screened.”
While they are out and about, deputies are doing their best to follow all guidelines, Cass said.
“We’re still open, still working,” he said.
Every call that can be handled by phone is, and even those that can’t, deputies still ask some prescreening questions as a precaution, he said. Also, the deputies take extra care to keep their vehicles clean and sanitized.
“We’re very cognitive (of the situation), and use all sanitation supplies,” he said.
City police have also been following all recommendations, Hundley said.
“We are doing the same thing everyone has been asked to do,” he said. “Hand washing, cleaning, using gloves and masks when appropriate. We have suggested to our officers regarding calls for service that normally result in a report only being taken to call the complainant for the information instead of doing a face to face. As far as any other calls for service that require further action from the officer, we will continue to make contact. We are taking measures around the public areas of the police station to clean and sanitize more frequently.”
The jail has been closed to public visits since Gov. Greg Abbott’s disaster declaration, and the inmates have been appreciative of the extra measures, Cass said.
“We’ve closed visitation, and they understood that, to keep our officers and their families safe,” he said.
One unlooked-for benefit for the inmates came from the phone company that provides inmate calls.
“They have given the inmates four 5-minute calls free each week,” Cass said, which has helped them stay in touch with their loved ones.
