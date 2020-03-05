Chisum Elementary School welcomed National Public Schools Week by having a Dr. Seuss-themed breakfast Monday. Students were treated to Green Eggs and Ham by the cafeteria staff.
“In the years past, the school has always celebrated Dr. Seuss, and the kindergarten teachers used to prepare green eggs and ham in the classrooms,” said Wanda Armstrong, child nutrition director at Chisum Elementary.
“I’m not sure when that stopped, but about eight years ago, when I moved into the nutrition director’s position, I decided to make this a special breakfast at the elementary school once a year. So, green eggs and ham are not my original idea, but a schoolwide breakfast celebration day with green eggs and ham was my idea to host.”
The breakfast was free for students and cost little to produce, she said.
“Over the years, I have purchased and made hats, etc., and all that I purchased this year were a couple rolls of streamer, which was around $2. Each year we reuse the same hats, books from the library, etc. The food is already a menu item that we just turn green,” Armstrong said.
“It is our hope to bring a smile to a kids face, remind them that breakfast is fun, and support our school district as it encourages reading in the generations to come.”
North Lamar ISD joined in celebrating Public Schools Week by recognizing its school cafeteria professionals.
“ I just felt like our cafeteria staff gets no or very little recognition and just wanted to include them because they are there every morning early to feed our students,” said Carla Coleman, public relations director of North Lamar ISD.
“May 1 is School Lunch Hero Day is another opportunity to recognize our school cafeteria nutrition professionals.”
