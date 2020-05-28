Good morning, Red River Valley!
Today is the last day with rain in the forecast for a bit, and that will be a welcome dry out for those of us who need to mow our yards.
There's a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 5 p.m. Otherwise, today will be cloudy with a high near 79. Tonight will carry a 30% chance for rain, then after 8 p.m., should be mostly cloudy with a low around 62.
Friday will start our sunny streak, starting out partly sunny and gradually clearing further. The high will be near 82 as drier air from the north rides in on winds 10 to 15 mph. Friday night will be clear with a low around 59.
That will be the setup for a beautiful weekend with repeat performances Saturday and Sunday.
Rain, rain, go away, and visit us another day. Enjoy your Thursday!
