OCT. 28 to OCT. 29
Structure Fire, Alarm, Smoke
6:47 to 6:56 a.m., 1518 Lamar Ave.
Vehicle Fire
3:28 to 4:05 p.m., 2885 Walnut St.
Grass/Brush Fire
2:40 to 3:22 p.m., 2100 W Sherman St.
First Responder - Paris
7:26 to 8:01 a.m., 3450 Robin Road.
8 to 8:13 a.m., 125 SW 41st St.
12:11 to 12:32 p.m., 235 NW 27th St.
12:44 to 12:58 p.m., 2410 Stillhouse Road.
2:38 to 2:58 p.m., 2885 Stillhouse Road.
6:53 to 7:12 p.m., 1400 W Washington St.
8:19 to 8:36 p.m., 815 SW 42nd St.
9:10 to 9:21 p.m., 2885 Stillhouse Road.
11:47 p.m. to 12:08 a.m., 2255 E Cherry St.
4:10 to 4:29 a.m., 245 SE 33rd St.
Vehicle Crash w/ Injury
5:30 to 5:34 p.m., 240 SE 10th St.
12:35 to 12:44 a.m., 300 N Harrison St.
Public Service
9:14 to 11:37 a.m., 646 NE 2nd St.
