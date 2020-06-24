American SpiralWeld Pipe recently announced the addition of Casey Johnson as plant manager for its new Paris facility, which is expected to be operational in the first quarter of 2021.
Spiral-welded steel pipe in diameters up to 144 inches will be manufactured at the facility using the latest in pipe manufacturing technology. Spiral-welded steel pipe applications include transmission, distribution and collection lines for water and wastewater; penstocks; water intakes and outfalls; and structural pilings.
Johnson is a Paris native with a diverse background in leading manufacturing operations, including green field plant startups. Prior to joining American, Johnson worked in various roles for a plastic injection mold company. In his most recent position as global director of continuous improvement, he was responsible for more than 60 plants across North and South America. Johnson is also a Six Sigma Master Black Belt and is the published author of, “The Ultimate Guide to Team Building.”
Johnson joined the U.S. Air Force after high school, achieving the rank of staff sergeant during his four-year enlistment. Following his military service, he completed his bachelor’s degree in industrial engineering and his master’s degree, summa cum laude, in management from Texas A&M University in Commerce.
In his personal life, Johnson is actively involved in his local church and supporting economic growth and development within Paris. He and his wife of eight years have two daughters and one son.
American SpiralWeld Pipe Co. is a subsidiary of American Cast Iron Pipe Co., founded in 1905 in Birmingham, Alabama. In addition to spiral-welded steel pipe, at its other facilities, American manufactures fire hydrants, valves and ductile iron pipe for the waterworks industry and high-frequency-welded steel pipe for the oil and natural gas industries. American’s diversified product line also includes fire pumps, castings for large machinery, and specialty rubber products.
