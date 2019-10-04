William Thomas “Buddy” Whitworth, 83, whose life was well lived and he was well loved, was called home by his Lord in a peaceful manner, with his family by his side on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, at Christus-Mother Frances Hospital in Sulphur Springs.
Services are scheduled for 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5, at Bright-Holland Funeral Home, with the Rev. Doug Holt officiating. Burial will follow in Rockford Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on hour prior to the service.
He was born in Detroit, Texas. He spent his life as a hardworking, dedicated and loving man. He had a deep love for country music as well as his family. This gentle, fun loving, caring and wonderful man has left a permanent mark etched into our hearts and will be supremely missed.
William “Buddy” was preceded in death by his parents, Harley and Annie Whitworth; his wife, Virginia Whitworth in 2003; wife, Mildred Whitworth in 2012; daughters, Shelby in 2013 and Linda in 2004; and 11 siblings.
Survivors include his wife, Johnnie Templeton Whitworth; step-children, Jack and Tonya; siblings, Vernon, Jerry Wayne and Randle; grandchildren, Janet, Patricia, Diane, Chris and Barry; great-grandchildren, Tina, Rachel, Jody, Jonathan, Ashley, Mathew, Kaleigh and Austin; as well as eight great-great-grandchildren. He will be sadly missed by his many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
William “Buddy” will be forever remembered for his beautiful smile, gentle eyes, caring heart, loving embrace and unconditional love. Although our hearts are heavy, we will celebrate his life and find comfort that he is in heaven watching over us.
His grandsons and nephews will serve as casket bearers.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brighthollandfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.