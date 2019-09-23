PATTONVILLE — A nationally known motivational speaker plans to help Prairiland ISD students “clear the fog” about vaping and tobacco at assemblies Tuesday in the high school gymnasium.
Using comedy, magic, illusions and audience participation, Rob Holladay of Dallas is to speak with junior high students at 9:15 a.m. and to high school students at 10:50 a.m. about risks associated with vaping and tobacco use.
“His presentation includes misconceptions students have about vaping, Juuling and smoking, as well as risks of addiction,” Prairiland Superintendent Jeff Ballard said, adding the speaker also is expected to discuss well known risks as well as facts and dangers not as well known about vaping.
Topics expected to be covered include the following:
- Well known consequences and risks of smoking.
- Why people disregard the warnings.
- Vaping risks, dangers and the unknown.
- Risks of smokeless tobacco and addiction.
- What big tobacco and electronic cig companies don’t want users to know.
- Market messages of tobacco and vaping companies versus the truth.
- Misconceptions and your future.
“This is not a lecture,” Holladay stated in promotional literature. “Audience participation, magical illusions and comedy gets their attention.”
