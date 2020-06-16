Chief Bob Hundley is retiring from the Paris Police Department after 45 years service effective July 3.
"I have enjoyed working at the department these many years in several different assignments," he said shortly after 3:30 p.m. today. "I don't think anyone misses the work, what I will miss is the feeling you get when you help someone with a problem.
Hundley said he discussed his retirement earlier this morning with City Manager Grayson Path.
"In the short time I've worked with Mr. Path, I have found him to be sincere and genuine," Hundley said in a brief press release. "I think he will be a great fit for the city, and am sorry I have added to his work load."
Hundley has served as police chief since Aug. 9, 2009.
