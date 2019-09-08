MONDAY
North Lamar High School: 9:20 a.m., Balfour class ring presentation, auditorium.
TUESDAY
North Lamar High School: 5 p.m., showcase. 5:30 p.m., Band Boosters, cafeteria. 5:30 p.m., Dyslexia Parent seminar, in the Stone library.
WEDNESDAY
Justiss Elementary School: Family Reading Night, 4 p.m. Boy Scouts visit classrooms.
Paris Junior High School: Fall pictures and Kona Ice at lunch.
THURSDAY
Justiss Elementary School: Boy Scout Parent Meeting: 7 p.m., cafeteria.
North Lamar High School: All day during lunch hours, Balfour taking class ring orders. 8 a.m., Yearbook portraits, library.
FRIDAY
North Lamar High School: All day during lunch hours, Balfour taking class ring orders.
SEP. 16
Paris High School: School pictures, 9th through 11th grade.
SEP. 17
Paris High School: School pictures for seniors.
