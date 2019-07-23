Fire and rescue

JULY 22 To JULY 23
FD Assist Police
3:56 to 4:21 p.m., 541 S. Main St.
Structure Fire, Alarm, Smoke
10:29 to 10:59 a.m., 943 S. Collegiate St.
10:35 to 10:48 p.m., 865 Deshong Drive.
Grass/Brush Fire
12:48 to 1:06 p.m., 2000 Highway 19/24.
3 to 3:09 p.m., 19th St. NE/E. Booth Street.
First Responder-Paris
6:50 to 7:05 a.m., 291 4th St. NW.
7:30 to 7:49 a.m., Stillhouse Road.
8:06 to 8:12 a.m., 3411 NE Loop 286.
12:38 to 12:45 p.m., 32- 34th St. NE.
5:48 to 5:55 p.m., 4530 Lamar Ave.
12:11 to 12:28 a.m., 12th St. SE.
Vehicle Crash with Injury
10:26 to 10:56 a.m., SE Loop 286/Dawn Drive.
2:13 to 2:30 p.m., 2105 N. Main St.
2:31 to 2:58 p.m., 2260 NE Loop 286.
Out of Service
2:19 to 3:21 p.m., 2010 24th St. SE.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.