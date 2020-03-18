Paris police responded to a disturbance at 937 S. Main St. at 1:25 p.m. Tuesday, but before officers arrived, the suspect had left the residence.
Officers located Draymar Bernard Mays, 31, of Paris, walking in the 200 block of E. Washington Street. Mays was found to have four outstanding felony warrants out of Red River County Sheriff’s Office charging him with two counts of aggravated sexual assault, one count of prohibited sexual conduct and one count of assault of a family member by impeding breathing.
Mays was later taken to the Lamar County Jail, where he remained this morning, according to online jail records.
Paris man arrested on parole violation warrant
Corey Hunter Hearne, 32, of Paris, was arrested at 12:23 p.m. Tuesday at the Paris District Parole office on a parole violation warrant. Hearne was later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.
Online records indicate he was still there this morning.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 89 calls for service and arrested three people on Tuesday.
