DEPORT — Tickets are available for the Texas Dream Center’s fifth annual fundraising banquet Aug. 22 at Love Civic Center, according to newly named public information director Christopher Kennedy.
“Tickets are free but table sponsorships are available at $500 to $1,000,” Kennedy said.
Wade White and Brent Hoover will provide entertainment for the evening, and Scholl Brothers BBQ will cater the event.
Now in its seventh year as a men’s center, the nonprofit organization, focused on helping drug users overcome addiction, opened a center for women in Clarksville earlier this year.
For tickets or sponsorships, or to learn more about the center, email pastorc.kennedy@yahoo.com, call the center at 903-652-2352 or visit texasdreamcenter.com.
