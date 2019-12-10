DEC . 9 to DEC. 10
Structure Fire,
Alarm, Smoke
6:36 to 6:55 p.m., 2605 W. Houston St.
Vehicle Crash with Injury
12:14 to 12:48 a.m., 500 FR 2820.
First Responder-Paris
9:3 to 9:53 a.m.- 425 14th St. NE.
9:36 to 9:54 a.m., 2500 Jefferson Road.
11:21 to 11:32a.m., 1950 Lamar Ave.
11:27 to 11:53 a.m., 3564 Lamar ve.
2:50 to 3:09 p.m., 2440 Hubbard St.
3:15 to 3:27 3140 Stacy Lane.
2:18 to 2:387 a.m., 1245 Tudor St.
Public Service
10:28 to 10:48 a.m., 1835 Martin Luther King Drive.
1:18 to 1:31 p.m., 1715 N.Main St.
4:54 to 5:15 a.m.m 1160 Fairfax St.
Vehicle Fire
4:16 to 5:20 p.m., 1018 16th St, NE.
