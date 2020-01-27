Edna Marie Gray, 93, of Paris, entered Heaven on Jan. 25, 2020, at home, under the care of Hospice.
Bright-Holland Funeral Home will conduct funeral services at Grace Lutheran Church on Jan. 29, 2020, at 3 p.m., with the Rev. Roby Byrd officiating. Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to services.
Edna was born to Fred and Paulina Wacker at home in Lincoln, Kansas on Aug. 7, 1926.
She taught school in a one room schoolhouse until moving to Salina in 1952, where she met Donald Gray. They were married, had four children, a business and 62 happy anniversaries. Don and Edna made their life in Houston until retirement, moving to Paris in 1994.
Edna was baptised and active in the Lutheran Church all her life. She witnessed until death.
She is survived by her sisters, Anita Mischka and Hilda Knief; her four children, Dennis Gray and his wife, Linda, of Houston, Debbie Davis and her husband, Ernie, of Lumber City, Georgia, Jan Williams and her husband, Dr. Fred, of Paris; and a son, Jim Gray and his wife, Cynthia, of Houston; nine grandchildren, Toby Gray, Jeremy Gray, Christopher Davis, Stuart Williams, Cindi Rhodes, Dr. Ross Williams, Kimberly Gray, Dr. Kyle Gray and Kaitlin Gray; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Serving as Pallbearers will be her six grandsons, with David Rhodes as Honorary Pallbearer.
The family would especially like to thank Mary Allen, of Honey Grove for her five years of loving care and all of the caregivers that supported Edna in her last days.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brightholland
