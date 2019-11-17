Lura Dell Faulkner, 91, of Paris, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, in the Heritage House of Paris.
She was born on Oct. 22, 1928, in Slabtown, Texas, a daughter of Carl and Ethel Henderson Green.
She was a retired telephone operator with Sothwestern Bell.
Mrs. Faulkner is survived by children, Keith Steven Faulkner and Kenneth Eugene Faulkner and wife, Joyce; grandchildren, Beau Faulkner and Josh Faulkner; step-grandchildren, Carrie Allen, Amber Spangler and Amy Langley; and 11 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and a sister, Nellie Fay Barker.
At her request Mrs. Faulkner was cremated and private services will be held. Memorials may be made in the name of Lura Dell Faulkner to the Humane Society.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting fry-gibbs.com.
