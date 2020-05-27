Two seniors from North Lamar High School were the first to graduate from their class Tuesday night.
Cameron Clark and Julian Nava have enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps and will leave for boot camp before their classmate graduates June 13. They are two of 10 from the North Lamar Class of 2020 who will leave over the summer to serve in the military.
The two graduates entered the North Lamar High School auditorium before a spread out group of family and faculty members to Pomp and Circumstance by Sir Edward Elgar. Guests speakers were North Lamar graduate and a 13-year member of the military, Jayson Coward, and local USMC recruiter SSgt. Nathaniel Daniel.
Principal Clay Scarborough and Superintendent Kelli Stewart recognized the two seniors for their leadership, dedication to their sports and academics and thanked them for the service they are about to give for our country. Stewart presented them for graduation and awarded them their diplomas.
