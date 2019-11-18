TODAY
Paris ISD Board Meeting: 5:30 p.m., Ballard Administration Building, 1920 Clarksville St.
TUESDAY
Paris High School: Senior Panoramic Picture, in the mornings. Picture retake for grade 9-11.
Bailey Intermediate School: All day, fall picture retakes.
Everett Elementary School: all day, fall picture retakes.
WEDNESDAY
Paris Junior High School: Kona Ice at lunch.
Crockett Intermediate School: Crockett Parent Association serves lunch to staff.
Justiss Elementary School: Family Reading Night, 4 p.m.
Givens Early Childhood Center: Field trip to Brookshires, 8:30 a.m., Ray and Brazeal, 9:30 a.m., Rainey and Thompson, 10:30 a.m., Gallegos and Rhodes, 11:30 a.m., Foreman.
Travis High School of Choice: 8 a.m., field trip to Holocaust Museum in Dallas.
Chisum ISD: all day, Pre-K, Kindergarten, first and third grade field trip to Stephen Fite concert.
Bailey Intermediate School: All day, students to see “Matilda” at high school.
THURSDAY
Givens Early Childhood Center: Thanksgiving meal, cafeteria, cost of adult tray, $3.75.
Higgins Elementary School: All day, students to see “Matilda” at high school.
North Lamar High School: 7:30 p.m., theatre department fall play, “Matilda.”
FRIDAY
Paris Junior High School: Talent Showcase, 2:30 p.m.
Travis High School of Choice: Thanksgiving lunch, 11:30 a.m.
Given Early Childhood Center: 9 a.m., pre-school children with disabilities field trip to Hopkins County Rodeo.
Parker Elementary School: 8:30 a.m., students to see “Matilda” at high school.
North Lamar High School: 7:30 p.m., “Matilda.”
The Paris News, P.O. Box 1078, Paris, TX 75461; email to editor@theparisnews.com; or fax to 903-785-1263.
