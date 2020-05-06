Judge L.D. Williamson announced today Red River County has four new cases of Covid-19, one of them in the Clarksville Nursing Center.
"We were notified of four today," he said.
The new cases range from Bogata to Clarksville to Avery, he said. The new cases were not part of the drive-through mobile testing done this past week.
"We tested 34 (then), and all were negative," Williamson said.
The county will hold another mobile testing site on Thursday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at J.P. Harvey, 700 E. Main St. Those attending must register beforehand online at txcovidtest.org and must be showing at least one symptom, according to the judge's office.
"We're hoping to get 80 tested," Williamson said.
The new cases push the county back in plans to re-open. Previously, with only one confirmed case, Red River County was allowed to open restaurants and non-essential businesses at 50% capacity. But now, with five on the books, it pushes allowed capacity down to 25%.
Williamson asked people to follow Centers for Disease Control guidelines, including masks, hand washing and social distancing.
"Just keep doing what they are supposed to be doing," he said. "Just restrict travel. I know everyone's getting tired of staying home, I am, too.
"There's no place you can go. I know it's really restricting people. They don't have to do it, but they need to."
