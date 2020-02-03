Police officers responded to the 200 block of 13th Street SE Friday in regards to an assault. A complainant said her neighbor had physically assaulted her and threatened her with a knife in the complex parking lot.
Officers arrested Mary Lewis for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The knife was taken as evidence. Lewis was taken to jail, but she was not listed among inmates this morning.
Police find suspected controlled substances in traffic stops
Police made a traffic stop in the 4700 block of Lamar Avenue on Saturday, where the officer found a passenger, Jeremiah Rater, in possession of what is believed to be a drug test falsification device, police said. The officer believed Rater had tampered with evidence by ingesting some illegal narcotics he had to keep the officer from finding them, police said.
Rater was arrested and taken to jail, where he remained without bond, according to online records.
Paris police also made a traffic stop Saturday in the 200 block of Bonham Street, where the officer encountered Nancy Unger, who was found to be in possession of a suspected controlled substance.
Unger was arrested and will later be transferred to Lamar County Jail, police said.
Police arrest one for drunkenness, suspected meth
Paris police found a vehicle in the 700 block of 13th Street SW Friday with the driver asleep behind the wheel. The driver was identified as Wesley Watkins. Officers said Watkins was intoxicated and in possession of what appeared to be methamphetamine.
Watkins was arrested and taken to jail, where he remained without bond, according to online records.
Man attempts to spend fake cash
Paris police officers responded to the 3800 block of Lamar Avenue on Friday in regards to a forgery. Upon arrival, officers spoke with Bruce Kennedy, who was in possession of and had attempted to pass counterfeit money, police said.
Kennedy was arrested for forgery and taken to jail, where he remained on $5,000 bond, according to online records.
Calls for service: Paris Police responded to 356 calls for service and arrested 19 people over the weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.