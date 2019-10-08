Jean Morris, age 91, died on Saturday Sept. 14, 2019.
She was born in Sulphur Springs,Texas.
At age 10, she won first prize in the Belview Talent Contest for tap dancing and violin. She also played the piano.
She received her Bachelor’s degree from East Texas State University. She was President of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority.
She married Elton Morris who served in the Navy and owned Morris’ Supermarket.
She was President of the Professional Women’s Club. She worked for the State Department of Public Welfare in Paris, Texas, Sulfur Springs and Dallas. She retired after 25 years of service. She loved to travel, and with her daughter they traveled around the world. She also had a passion for gardening. In 2000 she received a certificate for the beautification of Dallas. She moved to Los Angeles in 2010.
She is survived and loved by her daughter, Marilyn Goldberg; her grandson, Jason Goldberg and his wife, Soleil; and three granddaughters , Ashley, Poet and Jagger; plus three grandsons, Jayden, Lyric and Story.
She wanted to be buried at Forest Hills of Hollywood to be close to the grandson she loved so much, Sean Goldberg.
Services were held on Saturday, Sept. 28 at 4 p.m. at Forest Lawn Memorial Parks and Mortuaries, Los Angeles, California.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.