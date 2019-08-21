Texas Department of Transportation officials said motorists should be aware of a project to upgrade metal beam guard fence on four roadways in Lamar and Red River counties. That work is set to begin today.
Contractor 3LW Civil LLC was granted 102 working days, weather permitting, to complete this project valued at more than $1.2 million. The target completion date is March 2020, officials said.
The contractor will upgrade metal beam guard fence and install safety end treatments along a portion of these roadways: Lamar County, FM 79 from the Fannin-Lamar County line to Highway 82; FM 195 from Highway 82 to the Lamar-Red River County line; and Highway 82 to the Lamar-Red River County line. Red River County, Highway 82 from the Lamar-Red River County line to Highway 37.
The contractor anticipates starting work on FM 79, and then moving to FM 195, and then to Highway 82, officials said. These roads will be open to traffic at all times, but motorists will encounter occasional temporary lane and shoulder closures while this work is underway.
Motorists who travel frequently in these areas are asked to remain alert and pay special attention to all signs, barricades and traffic controls, and to reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.
For information, contact Tim.McAlavy@txdot.gov or 903-737-9213.
