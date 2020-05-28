The annual Little Motor City Classic Car Show will take place in Detroit on June 20.
The car show has been hosted in Detroit for about 20 years and is used to fund community projects for the city.
“This provides funds for our community center, different renovations for our community, and we also have a memorial fund for our armed forces that we plan to have engraved in a monument beside our walking track,” said Cady Wolfe, the wife of Kasey Wolfe, who is organizing the show.
Anyone who has a modified vehicle is welcome to enter. There is a $20 entry fee. Door prizes will be available throughout the day and $15 T-shirts will be sold with a raffle for a fire pit. Food and entertainment for the whole family will be provided including live bands and various booths.
The car show was originally run by Corkey Whitley who last year handed the reins over to Kasey Wolfe.
Social distancing measures will be put in place according to the Red River County’s office. More details will be made available closer to the time of the event.
For information, visit the Little Motor City Detroit Texas Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.