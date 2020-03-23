North Lamar ISD trustees on Monday postponed both a bond election and school board election scheduled May 2 until the Nov. 3 general election, a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
North Lamar ISD has Sheila Daughtrey and Stephen “Red” Holmes up for reelection, along with challengers Chad Bird, Jack Hoskins Jr. and Clint Spencer, and it is looking at three separate proposals for a bond election, totaling $49 million. The package comes with a tax increase of 20.39 cents for a total tax rate of $1.1739 per $100 of property value.
Proposition 1, for $29,980,000, is to build a PK-3 grade campus on 35-acres north of the high school on property owned by the district, make improvements to Parker Elementary School, adapt Everett Elementary as a fourth- and fifth-grade campus, and demolish both Higgins Elementary and Bailey Intermediate schools.
Proposition 2, for $1.2 million, is to purchase 10 buses to replenish the fleet.
Proposition 3, for $17.735 million, goes toward improvements at Stone Junior High and North Lamar High School, additions to the high school band hall and district-wide technology improvements, athletic improvements call for a resurfaced track along with field improvements and synthetic turf for the football field, baseball stadium and softball stadium as well as indoor athletic facility improvements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.