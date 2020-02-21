Corey Cooper, 38, of Paris entered eternal rest on Feb. 13, 2020, in Medical City Plano.
Funeral services are scheduled for 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, in Maxey Funeral Home Chapel. The Rev. Charles Wallace will serve as eulogist. Interment will follow at Restlawn Garden Cemetery under the direction of Maxey Funeral Home.
Dear Mr. Beard,
I am glad to see someone picking up the cudgels about the silliness of eliminating letter grades in schools. The experiment has already been run: My brothers and I attended Casis Elementary School in Austin, which was the laboratory school for new ideas from the University of Texas School of Education. In the 1950's they experimented with eliminating letter grades. I always "Exceeded expectations" (except in neatness), but getting letter grades in 7th grade was quite a shock! There can be a lot of difference between and "A" and "exceeding expectations." In the second week, I learned to my horror that when the teacher said the rivers of Texas in order from north to south and the length and breadth of Texas in miles would be on the test, she was not kidding. My brothers took a much longer time to realize their teachers were not making a joke. It did not ruin their careers, but certainly made academic life after elementary school a lot more stressful.
An older cousin was a student while UT experimented with allowing first graders to "pick up the alphabet" without teaching it. He failed freshman English at UT, and, while at San Angelo Jr College to repair the damage, his professor discovered he couldn't use a dictionary because he had no idea there was order to it. He learned the alphabet.
Susan Swint
