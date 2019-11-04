Fire and Rescue

NOV. 1 to NOV. 4
Structure Fire, Alarm, Smoke
8:37 to 8:56 a.m., 7 East Plaza.
3:38 to 3:40 a.m., 2466 FM 137.
2:11 to 2:16 p.m., 2410 Stillhouse Road.
Vehicle Fire
10:21 to 11:43 p.m., 3300 E Center St.
First Responder - Paris
8:30 to 8:45 a.m., 125 Brown Ave.
9:13 to 9:31 a.m., 345 NE 32nd St.
1:04 to 1:13 p.m., 1135 Bonham St.
1:24 to 2:03 p.m., 106 BTW.
4:15 to 4:37 p.m., 2255 E Cherry St.
8:39 to 8:53 p.m., 405 SW 22nd St.
8:51 to 9:04 p.m., 150 SE 47th St.
9:28 to 9:34 p.m., 150 SE 47th St.
10:13 to 10:32 p.m., 130 NW 27th St.
10:31 to 10:38 p.m., 115 NE 27th St.
11:37 p.m. to 12 a.m., 2885 Stillhouse Road.
3:06 to 3:36 a.m., 2439 Cleveland St.
4:35 to 5 a.m., 442 NE 24th St.
8:20 to 8:38 a.m., 150 SE 47th St.
8:33 to 9:19 a.m., 1255 SE 20th St.
8:43 to 9:02 a.m., 940 Old Jefferson Road.
12:02 to 12:21 p.m., 3603 Lamar Ave.
10:24 to 10:39 p.m., 1400 W Washington St.
11:02 to 11:16 p.m., 2885 Stillhouse Road.
2:21 to 2:56 a.m., 825 S Main St.
2:29 to 3:18 a.m., SE 12th St.
5:31 to 5:48 a.m., 10 NW 31st St.
8:56 to 9:04 a.m., 805 SE 42nd St.
11:57 a.m. to 12:09 p.m., 3810 NE 48th St.
3:57 to 4:20 p.m., 520 Deshong Drive.
10:09 to 10:31 p.m., 120 SW 7th St.
10:42 to 11:04 p.m., 25 N Main St.
2:55 to 3:07 a.m., 1715 N Main St.
4:49 to 5:05 a.m., 1080 Durango Drive.
5:51 to 6:09 a.m., 2990 Pine Mill Road.
Vehicle Crash w/ Injury
12:38 to 1:07 p.m., 100 N Collegiate Drive.
6:20 to 6:37 p.m., 10700 Highway 82 East.
9:48 to 11:33 p.m., 300 S Bois Darc.
Public Service
7:39 to 7:50 p.m., 100 GWH PHA.
5:18 to 5:31 p.m., 3180 Pine Mill Road.
6:48 to 6:57 p.m., 1358 Bonham St.
7:38 to 7:54 p.m., 414 S Church St.
8:01 to 8:17 p.m., 100 NE 8th St.
11:53 p.m. to 12:57 a.m., 2505 W Campbell St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.