Paris police officers on Tuesday arrested Kameron Freelen after they said Freelen led them on a high-speed chase out of the city and into the county.
Police said they attempted to stop Freelen in the 2400 block of North Main Street when he fled. The vehicle was eventually stopped by the use of tire deflators.
Freelen was taken to Lamar County Jail, where he was charged with reckless driving and evading arrest/detention with a vehicle. He remains in jail this morning, according to online records.
Traffic stops lead to several arrests
Paris police made a traffic stop Tuesday in the 800 block of 3rd Street NE involving Theresa Davis. She was found to have outstanding warrants from the police department.
Davis was placed under arrest and taken to jail. Further online information was unavailable.
Officers also made a traffic stop in the 3400 block of Pine Mill Road on Tuesday and identified the driver as Brittany Thompson, who was found to have outstanding warrants.
Thompson was placed under arrest, after which officers found her in possession of pills without a prescription. She was charged with possession of a controlled substance and taken to jail. No further information was available at press time.
Paris man arrested for intoxication
On Tuesday, officers made contact with Randy Wooten Sr. in the 600 block of 4th Street NW and believed him to be intoxicated. Wooten was placed under arrest and taken to jail.
One man arrested on warrant for assault
Paris police officers made contact with Curtis Fuller in the 800 block of 10th Street NE. Fuller was found to have an outstanding warrant for his arrest for assault causing bodily injury/ family violence.
Fuller was placed under arrest and taken to jail, where he remains this morning, according to online records.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 105 calls for service and arrested 5 people Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.