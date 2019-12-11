"Social media platforms can be both a blessing and a curse…” So concludes Austin Assistant City Attorney Heather M. Lockhart’s report, “When can my city delete a Facebook comment? (and Other Social Media Issues),” to Austin City Council. It’s a report chock full of court rulings regarding social media use by government bodies and officials. It’s good information for government officials as they set, review and update social media policies.
North Lamar ISD has a new social media policy following action by its trustees Monday, one that allows staff to “remove or block content that violates our social media guidelines.” Violating posts and the people who post them will be removed from the page, according to the policy. Improper activity was defined as personal attacks on students and staff and comments deemed “offensive to any member of the school community.” Profanity, racial slurs, and intentionally false or inaccurate information will not be allowed.
The majority of the policy is good, common sense guidelines, the kind you hope might not be needed, especially on a school district page. But keyboards have a way of bringing out the worst in people, making the rules all the more necessary. North Lamar constituents should support officials’ efforts to bring order to the chaos.
But first, a word of warning: Officials would be wise to double check that the policy doesn’t unintentionally infringe on First Amendment rights and public information laws. The reason for the concern is webmaster Launa Doyal’s comment during Monday’s meeting. She said: “I would like to be able to keep everything positive and be able to take off negative posts, and if need be, delete people who are constantly being negative.”
The use of the word “negative” as opposed to “offensive” is concerning because there is a difference, one that’s already been argued in courts between citizens and the governments that deleted their comments and banned them from pages. A valid complaint may be seen by staff as “negative” even if it doesn’t contain offensive language.
Here’s why it matters: North Lamar is a public, taxpayer-funded school. It is a government body, and as such, it is governed by the state and federal constitutions. Unlike a private school or business, which enjoy the same rights and privileges as private citizens, the school is barred from prohibiting freedom of speech and the right of the people to petition for a redress of grievances.
On Texas’s Sunshine Laws, Lockhart stated this in her report: “Texas Public Information Act: Section 552.002(a-2) of the Government Code clarifies that the definition of ‘public information’ includes ‘any electronic communication created, transmitted, received, or maintained on any device if the communication is in connection with the transaction of official business.’ The Act also provides that general forms where media containing public information exist include email, Internet posting, text message, instant message, and other electronic communication. TEX. GOV’T CODE § 552.002(c).
“Clearly, tweets or posts from a city or city department’s account are subject to the PIA.”
What goes for city governments under Texas Sunshine Laws also goes for school districts. The Texas Education Agency’s own social media policy supports Lockhart’s report. It states: “Postings from the public on TEA social media sites become public record and may be posted on the TEA website.”
Deletion of posts and responses by a school district on its social media channels may be considered destruction of government records. However, that is avoidable if the district keeps an archive of what it deletes because then the record hasn’t been destroyed. It’s just been removed from public display.
On the matter of “deleting people who are constantly being negative,” it’s likely that banning someone from a school district page is a First Amendment violation. When President Donald Trump blocked users criticizing him on his presidential Twitter account, the Southern District Court of New York heard the case (Knight First Amendment Institute v Donald Trump). “The court noted that shortly after the individual plaintiffs posted tweets that criticized the President or his policies, the President blocked each of the plaintiffs. This exclusion of plaintiffs based on their viewpoint is impermissible under the First Amendment.”
Fortunately, such pitfalls can be avoided by school districts by modeling their social media policies on the TEA’s.
North Lamar’s proactive and quick effort to ensure decorum in the wild west of the internet is commendable. It’s not an easy task, but it is a necessary one.
Klark Byrd
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.