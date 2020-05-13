Bonnie June Wolf Slaton, age 90, of Clarksville, passed away on May 12, 2020, in Clarksville Nursing Center.
Bonnie was born on Nov. 11, 1929, in Annona, to Benjamin Earl Wolf and Vera Jane Tisdal Wolf.
She married Thomas Guthrie Slaton on May 12, 1949, in Clarksville, and was a member of Aikin Grove Baptist Church.
Following graduation from Annona High School she attended business college in Texarkana. She grew up working at a soda fountain in Annona. She worked as a telephone operator in the cupola of the old drugstore in downtown Clarksville. From her perch she could often easily locate locals! She and Tommy moved to California for a few years before returning to Clarksville to help in the Slaton Furniture Store on the east side of the downtown square and to raise her two sons.
After retiring in 1988, Bonnie spent her time sewing, reading, cooking and researching her ancestry.
Bonnie loved her family. She camped, rode motorcycles and sewed beautifully. But her favorite time was spent visiting with family and caring for her two granddaughters.
Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her son, James “Bo” Slaton; and her sister, Patricia Wolf Dial.
The family will receive friends on Friday, May 15, 2020, at Fairview Cemetery, from 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Graveside services are set for 11 a.m. on Friday, May 15, 2020, at Fairview Cemetery with the Rev. James Brown officiating. Burial is under the direction of Clarksville Funeral Home.
Bonnie is survived by her son,Thomas Edward Slaton and wife, Michelle, of Clarksville; her brother, Edward Earl Wolf and wife, Joyce, of Woodway; her sister, Gayle Wolf Pope and husband, John, of Clarksville; her two granddaughters, Shawn Slaton Palermo and husband, Sam, of College Station and Amber Slaton Moncla and husband, Brandon, of Houston. She adored her five great-grandchildren, Nicholas, Kyle and Carmine Palermo and Wyatt and Adelaide Moncla. Also surviving are nieces and nephews, Elaine, Karl and Steve Dial and Bob Wolf. Over a lifetime in Red River County she made many friends whom she cherished.
Online condolences may be made to the Slaton family at clarksvillefuneralhome.com.
