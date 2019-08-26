North Lamar ISD will celebrate Aaron Parker Elementary with an “80 Years in the Making” reception on Sept. 28 from 2 to 4 p.m.
The Powderly “rock school" has housed many students and faculty members since its completion in 1939 when only 12 classrooms, a main office, hallway and library made up the campus.
“The goal is to celebrate the campus and all the events throughout the past 80 years and how North Lamar got its start,” said Aaron Parker Elementary principal Kristin Hughes.
Former students and teachers may remember the wood-burning potbelly stoves that heated the classrooms and the chimneys that are still visible on the front of the building. In 1942, electricity arrived and bathrooms replaced outhouses in 1951.
“We’ve come a long way since then,” Hughes said.
Aaron Parker is seeking memorabilia to share at the celebration.
“We are asking anyone to share their pictures, stories and memories with us,” Hughes said. “They will be displayed throughout the building for all to enjoy.”
The office will serve as a drop-off for memorabilia and memories can be email to khughes@northlamar.net.
Hughes added that businesses or individuals wishing to help sponsor the event contact the front office at 903-732-3066 or email her with any questions.
Aaron Parker invites alumni, community members, students and families to join in celebrating this historical event as staff and students take part in bringing Parker’s history to present.
