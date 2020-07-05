One down, three to go.
Newly named Paris City Manager Grayson Path expects to name a Public Works director at a July 13 City Council meeting, and he says he will start the hiring process for fire chief and police chief soon.
The fire chief position has been vacant since the first of the year when former director Jerry McDaniels retired. Former Fire Chief Mike Vogel left the department in October 2019 following the dismissal of former city manager John Godwin. Police Chief Bob Hundley’s retirement was effective Friday.
Thomas McMonigle serves as interim fire chief and Randy Tuttle is to take over the reins at the police department as interim chief.
“I have confidence in both to continue to maintain operations for both fire and police,” Path said. “With both of them at the helm, it has allowed me to take a few moments to gather my thoughts on how to go about hiring for these positions.”
Path said he will first concentrate on the fire chief position and will be advertising for both spots both internally and externally.
“I will hold off on the chief of police position until after the fire chief position is completed so as to focus on one at a time,” Path said. ”I have not finalized my process yet, but it is something I hope to have done in the next week or two.”
