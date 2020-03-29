Beth Dabbs Cope, 71, of Paris, passed away March 24, 2020, at her residence. Private family graveside services were conducted at 2 p.m. Friday, March 27, 2020, in the Knights of Honor Cemetery in Blossom with Charles Fendley officiating.
She was born on June 3, 1948, in Blossom, a daughter of Ralph and Mary Courtney Dabbs. Beth was retired from Earthgrains/Sara Lee, was currently working for George Fisher at Fisher Properties and graduated from Blossom High School and was a member of Paris Elks Club.
Beth loved to read, visit with her friends at the Elks, getting together for girls night with her great nieces, and sometimes the girls friends, too, and eating pizza around her bar, but her favorite thing to do before her sister’s passing was their Saturday trips. They could usually be seen across the river at the casino, or eating Mexican food in Paris before they made their weekly trip to Walmart. Beth and Pat loved to go shopping in the surrounding towns at the best boutiques. We can only imagine what their trips are like now.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Dingman; parents; sister, Pat Nation; brothers, Jim and Alan Dabbs; and a nephew, Bobby Dabbs.
Beth is survived by her brother, Jack Dabbs and wife, Mary Sue; nephews, Mark Nation and wife, Julie, Mike Nation and wife, Sherry, Alan Dabbs, and Craig Dabbs; great-nieces and nephews, Chastiti, Kara and Autumn, Dustin, Dakota and Josh; and brother-in-law, B.D. Nation.
Services are under the direction of the Fry & Gibbs Funeral Home, where online condolences may be sent by visiting fry-gibbs.com.
