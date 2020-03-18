It was a quiet Tuesday afternoon at McKee’s 24 Hour Diner along Loop 286 when a mystery woman blessed each of the three waitresses on duty with a $20 tip for no service.
The woman had come into the business, asked how many
waitresses were on duty, and handed Jessica Diane three $20 bills — one for each of them. By the time the waitresses made it out onto the street to thank the mystery figure, she was already driving away in a black SUV.
Diane was touched by the woman’s kindness.
“I mean, it’s a blessing, because yeah I think I made like $8 tonight. Yes, I mean, we’ve had no tables whatsoever, so $8 isn’t a lot for a waitress, but it is what it is,” she said.
The coronavirus, COVID-19, has hit all local businesses hard, but those working for restaurants and others in the service industry whose income is primarily based on tips have been affected worst of all.
“And everybody was just so proud, because, you know, we’re not used to it right now. Last week we were booming because of income tax, and this week we’re standing around doing nothing. I know a lot of the dining areas are going to take-out only, so I’m hoping … I don’t know where we’re going from here,” Diane said.
As to who the woman was, that remains a mystery.
The waitresses said they’ve seen her in the restaurant before, but they didn’t recognize the black SUV and couldn’t remember her name. Diane said she’s even waited on the woman before.
This time, however, it was the woman’s service to the waitresses that was being appreciated. The act of kindness is a bright spot in the otherwise confusing, unfamiliar territory created by the pandemic.
“It just shows that they’re still good people, you know what I mean? Like, there are people that are not going out to eat, they’re not coming in, and based upon the last week, they don’t have the money right now because of the fact that everything’s closing and then they had to go spend their money on stocking up on stuff, and we don’t have that opportunity, you know,” Diane said.
And the woman may not have been done with the three waitresses at McKee’s. Diane said she was carrying more than the three $20s, which led her to believe there might have been other stops before the day was done.
