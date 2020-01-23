JAN. 22 to JAN. 23
Structure Fire, Alarm, Smoke
3:36 to 3:58 p.m., 1400 4th St. SW.
5:07 to 5:18 p.m., 520 8th St. SE.
First Responder-Paris
10:20 to 10:42 a.m., 2507 Hubbard St.
12:45 to 12:54 p.m., 3855 Lamar Ave.
12:55 to 1:16 p.m., 633 Stone Ave.
2:34 to 2:49 p.m., 505 32nd St. NE.
2:42 to 2:59 p.m.,2890 Lewis Lane.
3:44 to 3:51 p.m., 2601 N.Main St.
6:49 to 6:56 p.m., 3564 Lamar Ave.
7:50 to 8:03 p.m., 2255 E. cherry St.
8:49 to 9:01 p.m., 2105 E. Price St.
9:19 to 9:41 p.m., 3870 Lamar Ave.
9:53 to 10:14 p.m., 266 5th St. SE.
Vehicle Crash with Injury
6:49 to 8:05 a.m., 2900 FR 137.
5:24 to 6 p.m., 4100 Clarksville St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.