When Stacy Woods and several of his friends were unable to attend an annual truck show in Waxahachie earlier this year, they decided to bring the show to Paris.
On Aug. 24, they will host the first Chevy Truck Day in the Park for lovers and owners of old automobiles.
“We usually to go to this show every year, but this year registration started way earlier and we weren’t able to register in time,” Woods said. “We thought, ‘Why don’t we do something like this ourselves and bring a show here?’”
The event is scheduled for 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Record Park, at 7th Street Northwest and Henderson Street, and it will feature Chevy trucks from 1999 and before.
A $10 registration fee covers parking, and enters attendees in drawings to win several prizes, including gift cards to various businesses and restaurants, as well as a kit with several car supplies, Woods said.
Music will be provided by a DJ, and spectators are encouraged to bring grills, lawn chairs and coolers.
No advance registration is necessary, and attendees, as well as people showing off their trucks, can simply register at the event, Woods said.
He said they hope to turn the show into an annual event.
“I know a lot of people have personal relationships and histories with their trucks, and we want to share that with people,” he said.
