Planning and Zoning commissioners face a full agenda Monday night with requests for zoning changes and a number of plats for new development within the city.
The commission meets at 5:30 p.m. in City Council Chambers, 107 E. Kaufman St.
Change in zoning requests include from single to two family at 830 S. Collegiate, from public lands and institutions to commercial at 2885 N. Main St. and from general retail to general retail with a specific use permit for a tattoo shop at 803 24th St. SE.
Preliminary and final plat approvals are requested at 655-675 20th St. NE, 4725 Pine Mill Rd., 2700 block of J. Eagan St., 3400 block of Lamar Ave., 1000 block of N. Main St. and 2500 block of E. Price St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.