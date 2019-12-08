The Cooper city council will discuss possibly rezoning Dallas Avenue the entire length of the city at Monday’s city council meeting.
The council will also consider establishing rules for speaking at public meetings.
Kim Cox is the city editor for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6965 or at kim.cox@theparisnews.com.
