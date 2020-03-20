Structure Fire, Alarm, Smoke
9:04 to 9:15 a.m., 2900 Stillhouse Road
3:33 to 3:43 2900 Stillhouse Road
First Responder-Paris
8:40 to tp 8:50 a.m., 2815 Kesler Drive.
10:12 to 10:46 a.m., 3250 Dogwood Lane.
11:59 p.m., 12:24 a.m., 1065 Johnson Wood Drive.
5:37 to 5:46 a.m., 2316 W. Kaufman St.
Vehicle Crash with Injury
9:16 to 9:41 a.m., 3150 Lamar Ave.
Line Down/Transformer Fire
5:51 tp 6:31 p.m., 2130 Bella Vista Drive.
7:36 to 7:45 p.m., 1100 15th
St. NW.
Public Service
5:26 to 5:42 p.m., 2183 E. Cherry St.
6:07 to 6:10 p.m., s900 Stillhouse Road.
4:31 to 4:51 a.m., 215 13th St. NE.
