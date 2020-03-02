SAFE-T Crisis Center, an agency that provides services to survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault, will be hosting an advocate training session March 25.
Advocates assist survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault. The training will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. at the SAFE-T office in Paris, 1249 Lamar Ave.
To register to attend, call 903-783-1313 or email mferguson@safe-tagency.com to register.
