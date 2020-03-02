SAFE-T Shelter logo
SAFE-T Crisis Center, an agency that provides services to survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault, will be hosting an advocate training session March 25.

Advocates assist survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault. The training will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. at the SAFE-T office in Paris, 1249 Lamar Ave.

To register to attend, call 903-783-1313 or email mferguson@safe-tagency.com to register.

Klark Byrd is the managing editor of The Paris News.

Klark Byrd is the managing editor of The Paris News and the editor of Paris Life Magazine. He resides in Paris with his wife, Krystle, and their three children, Charlie, Annalise and Willow.

