In a recent release, Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church announced one of it's members, Josephine Harrison, received a Papal blessing for her 100th birthday. Fr. Denzil Vithanage presented Harrison with the document.
The church also celebrated the graduation of it's senior students.
Elizabeth Cervantes, Colleen Dawson, Yoseline Farfan, Nancy Cervantes, Rocio Luna, Jose Cortes and Rafael Sanchez all graduated this year.
