Albert Sidney Johnson, 84, of Blossom, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019.
Funeral services have been set for Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at 11 a.m., at Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home, with the Rev. Duane Faulk officiating. A private family interment will follow at Knights of Honor Cemetery. Masonic Rites will be conducted at Fry-Gibbs Chapel by the Paris Masonic Lodge. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Sid was born in Blossom, Texas on Oct. 25, 1934, to Leonard and Hailey Skidmore Johnson.
He married Betty Jo Tippit on April 25, 1958.
He was a godly man, who loved the Lord and faithfully served in numerous capacities at First Baptist Church of Blossom, most recently having attended Novice Baptist Church.
Sid worked at B&W for 40 years. He was very proud to be a Mason for 60 years, having mentored many of the younger Masons. He had many interests down through the years including rodeos, good horses, dutch oven and chuck-wagon cooking and was a talented woodworker. Sid received great joy from driving the school bus and taking care of the grounds at Prairiland High School. He loved the students and faculty, and they loved him just as much.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Betty Jo Johnson; children, Lisa Johnson, Pam Norwood and husband, Ricky, JoAnna Bankston and husband, Brian; grandchildren, Hailey Sharrock and husband, Jordan, Mattie Norwood, Jacob Hipp, Sydnee, Rece and Taylor Bankston, Amber Johnson; great-grandchildren, Addison and Haiden Sharrock, Matthew Montoya, Kailee and Luke Harris.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Pallbearers will be, Ricky Norwood, Brian Bankston, Jacob Hipp, Rece Bankston, Jordan Sharrock, Steve Matney and Don Anderson.
The family wants to give a special thanks to his caregiver, Lawanda Sykes for her loving care.
Online condolences may be sent to the Johnson family at fry-gibbs.com.
