Paris City Council expects to hear presentations from two executive search firms when councilors meet in special session Monday.
Having heard presentations last week from two other search firms, councilors may choose a firm to assist in the search for a city manager when the Council meets at 5:30 p.m. in council chambers at City Hall, 107 E. Kaufman St.
Councilors also are to make a nomination and cast the city’s votes for the nominee to serve as a 2020-2021 board member of the Lamar County Appraisal District.
Citizens’ forum is an agenda item for anyone wanting to address the council.
