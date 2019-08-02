LUTHERAN
Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church
Morning worship at Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church begins at 10:00 a.m. Pastor Shawn Deterding presents the message.
Bible study follows the church service at 11 a.m.
Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church is at 3180 Clarksville St., Paris, TX 75460. Call 903-249-1041 or email pastordeter@aol.com.
EPISCOPAL
Holy Cross Episcopal Church
The Sunday schedule at Holy Cross Episcopal Church includes worship services at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. with Holy Eucharist
On Wednesday, Holy Eucharist with anointing is at 5:30 p.m.
Holy Cross Episcopal Church, is at 400 S. Church St. For more information, call 903-784-6194 or email office@holycrossparis.com.
CHRISTIAN
First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ)
First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) gathers each Sunday at 10:50 a.m. This Sunday, the Rev. Barry Loving brings the sermon, “Are You Prepared?”
Classes for all ages begin at 9:50 a.m. A nursery is available for infants from 9:30 a.m. to noon Sundays and during special services.
A men’s coffee group gathers every Wednesday at 9 a.m.
Al-Anon provides support for the families and friends of alcoholics every Wednesday at noon and every Thursday at 6 p.m. Nar-Anon provides support for families and friends of those who struggle with substance abuse on Mondays at 6 p.m.
Call the church office at 903-785-5516 for more information.
First Christian Church is at 780 20th St. NE. Call 903-785-5516 or e-mail office@firstchristianparis.com.
